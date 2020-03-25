Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,152 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. 13,982,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

