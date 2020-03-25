Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 35,152,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,923,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

