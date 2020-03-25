Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,662,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 482,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

MA stock traded up $19.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,640,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.15. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

