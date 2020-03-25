Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $4,324,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 623,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,212,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,604,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

