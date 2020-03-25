Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $54.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,885.84. 6,462,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,967.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

