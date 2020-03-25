Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,300,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,674,695. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

