Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $172,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 738,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

NYSE:A traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 2,600,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,013. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

