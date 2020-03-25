Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. 2,677,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.38. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.