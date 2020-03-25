Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. 13,787,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

