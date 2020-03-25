Profund Advisors LLC Has $11.17 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 93,337,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,907,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.