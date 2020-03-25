Profund Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.74.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 53,672,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,023. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

