Profund Advisors LLC Has $19.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,034,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,854. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

