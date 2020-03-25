Profund Advisors LLC Has $27.21 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 42,856,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.