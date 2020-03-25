Profund Advisors LLC Has $27.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.55. 6,438,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,159. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

