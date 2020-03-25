Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,712,000 after buying an additional 10,702,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 66,587,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

