Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,050. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

