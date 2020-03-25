Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. AXA lifted its stake in KLA by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 57,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in KLA by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 1,702,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,079. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

