Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 67,987,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,473,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

