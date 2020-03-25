Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.59. 3,941,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,665. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

