Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

MCHP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,790,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

