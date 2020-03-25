Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,957,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,293. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

