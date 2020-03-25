Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,810,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

