Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 13,006 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.55. 2,835,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,930. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

