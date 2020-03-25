Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 23,319 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after acquiring an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 11,293,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.