Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

BA stock traded up $31.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,281,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,919. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

