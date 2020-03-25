Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of INCY traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 2,466,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,831. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

