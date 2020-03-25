Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

MDLZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 12,418,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303,332. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.