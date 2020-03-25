Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Shares of NFLX traded down $14.93 on Wednesday, hitting $342.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

