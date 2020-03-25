Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,033 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

CRM traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.06. 10,633,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.34, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

