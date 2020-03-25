Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.97. 825,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,448. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $193.27.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

