Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. 28,508,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,847,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

