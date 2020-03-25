Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

