Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.37 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $864,826.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BitForex, HBUS and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.04188906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003486 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,662,622,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,520,891 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

