Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $412,920.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00008292 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.