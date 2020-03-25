Propy Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Propy has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC and Huobi. Propy has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $9,070.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

