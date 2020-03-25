ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently:

3/24/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

3/4/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $16.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

