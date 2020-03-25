ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA EMTY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 83,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

