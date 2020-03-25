Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:EQRR traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.