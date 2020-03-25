ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:RINF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 1,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,458. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.