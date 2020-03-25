ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (BATS:OILK)

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS:OILK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 124,951 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

