ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS EFAD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,330 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

