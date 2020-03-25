ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

EMDV stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

