ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

