Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0128 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

