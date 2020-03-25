ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

