ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (BATS:SMDV)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 260,680 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

