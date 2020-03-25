ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:TBX)

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0229 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TBX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

