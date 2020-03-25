ProShares Short Basic Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:SBM)

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SBM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

ProShares Short Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

