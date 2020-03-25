ProShares Short Dow30 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

DOG traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,412. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

