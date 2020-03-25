ProShares Short Financials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:SEF)

ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 165,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. ProShares Short Financials has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About ProShares Short Financials

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

